Usage and search instructions for The Complete Anthology DVD

Instructions for The Complete Anthology DVD

Below is a thorough explanation of usage and search instructions.

Instructions for instant reading of content on a Computer

Insert disc into computer’s DVD drive, and wait a few seconds

If on Windows, double-click the My Computer icon (in Start Menu or on Desktop)

Double-click the icon labeled “The Complete Anthology”

Double-click the icon labeled “Backwoods Home Magazine”

Double-click the icon labeled “Complete Anthology TOC”



Instructions for installing content onto a Computer

Double-click the My Computer icon (in Start Menu or on Desktop)

Right-click the icon labeled “The Complete Anthology”, then click “Copy”

On your computer, locate and open the folder where you want the content

Right-click in the folder’s window, then click on “Paste”

Simply wait for the files to finish copying — you are finished!

Instructions for using Bookmarks

The “Bookmarks Panel” at the left side of the main window is the best way to use this PDF.

When you click directly on a Bookmark, you will be taken to the starting page for that Article.

Click the small “plus” icon immediately to the left of a Bookmark to show contents of that Issue.

Instructions for using Search function