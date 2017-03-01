Usage and search instructions for The Complete Anthology DVD

Instructions for The Complete Anthology DVD
Below is a thorough explanation of usage and search instructions.
Instructions for instant reading of content on a Computer
- Insert disc into computer’s DVD drive, and wait a few seconds
- If on Windows, double-click the My Computer icon (in Start Menu or on Desktop)
- Double-click the icon labeled “The Complete Anthology”
- Double-click the icon labeled “Backwoods Home Magazine”
- Double-click the icon labeled “Complete Anthology TOC”
Instructions for installing content onto a Computer
- Insert disc into computer’s DVD drive, and wait a few seconds
- Double-click the My Computer icon (in Start Menu or on Desktop)
- Right-click the icon labeled “The Complete Anthology”, then click “Copy”
- On your computer, locate and open the folder where you want the content
- Right-click in the folder’s window, then click on “Paste”
- Simply wait for the files to finish copying — you are finished!
Instructions for using Bookmarks
- The “Bookmarks Panel” at the left side of the main window is the best way to use this PDF.
- When you click directly on a Bookmark, you will be taken to the starting page for that Article.
- Click the small “plus” icon immediately to the left of a Bookmark to show contents of that Issue.
Instructions for using Search function
- For best results, use the “Advanced Search” command from the “Edit” menu instead of the “Find” command.
- Click the “Show More Options” link at the bottom of the “Search” window, on the left side of the screen.
- Check the boxes for “Include Bookmarks” and “Stemming”. Stemming will match words related to your search term.
- In the “Results” window, Bookmarks appear above pages. Click the desired results item, then in the Bookmarks Panel, click the actual Bookmark to go to that page.
- In the “Results” window, Articles are displayed after any Bookmarks. A different icon is used to denote Articles. Click the desired results item to jump to that page.