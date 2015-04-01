Previous issue #164

Issue #164 • March/April, 2017
ABOUT THE COVER
6 Editor’s Note
7 Editorial:
15 preparedness expos and why you should attend one
23 Energy:
Off-grid lighting sold by the foot
46 Ayoob on Firearms:
The “daily gun”
68 The Irreverent Joke Page
69 Ask Jackie:
Stacking jars, rooster with spurs, growing lemon trees, pollenizing fruit trees, etc.
76 Classified ads/Classified advertising form (pdf)
77-80 BHM anthologies & books
81-82 Order form/Subscription Info
For a subscription
Call 1-541-247-8900
Self-reliance
19 Make coiled rag rugs from scrap material
27 You can’t prepare for everything
30 Prospecting for morels
Building
8 Building a sunken greenhouse
52 Don’t throw out that old wagon!
58 Build birdhouses
Food and recipes
38 Plan ahead for a gourmet wild feast
Farm and garden
18 Make seed starter pots from toilet paper tubes
36 Glass Gem corn
54 Attract useful birds to your homestead
61 Insects in the garden