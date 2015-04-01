Previous issue #164

 

Issue #164 • March/April, 2017

 



DEPARTMENTS

Issue #164 cover

ABOUT THE COVER

Backwoods Home Magazine’s Don Childers, who is currently 86, painted this pastoral scene. The young boy knows that helping his mom transfer starts from her sunken greenhouse will result in delicious, home-grown meals during the summer. Plus, if he helps her work, she might have enough time before dinner to push him on the tire swing!

6  Editor’s Note

7  Editorial:
15 preparedness expos and why you should attend one
23 Energy:
Off-grid lighting sold by the foot
46  Ayoob on Firearms:
The “daily gun”

69  Ask Jackie:
Stacking jars, rooster with spurs, growing lemon trees, pollenizing fruit trees, etc.

FEATURES

Self-reliance

19  Make coiled rag rugs from scrap material
By Robert Van Putten

27  You can’t prepare for everything
By Patrice Lewis

30  Prospecting for morels
By Gail Butler

74  Homemade pest traps
By Patrice Lewis

Building

8  Building a sunken greenhouse
By Joe Mooney

52  Don’t throw out that old wagon!
By Setanta O’Ceillaigh

58  Build birdhouses
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

Food and recipes

38  Plan ahead for a gourmet wild feast
By Linda Gabris

Farm and garden

14  Growing and using peppers
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

18  Make seed starter pots from toilet paper tubes
By Patrice Lewis

36  Glass Gem corn
By Melissa Souza

54  Attract useful birds to your homestead
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

61  Insects in the garden
By Sylvia Gist

