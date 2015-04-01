Previous Issue #165

Issue #165 • May/June, 2017
DEPARTMENTS
ABOUT THE COVER
This cover by Backwoods Home Magazine’s longtime artist, Don Childers, features a young girl watching a small herd of cows. In the distance, the orchard is beginning to blossom and a patch of wildflowers bloom in front of the house. Spring is here! Later, her parents will milk the cows and she’ll get to play with the newborn calf.
6 Publisher’s Note
7 Editorial:
Fake News and the growing irrelevancy of mass media
49 Ayoob on Firearms:
Economy guns from blue chip makers
57 The Irreverent Joke Page
58 Lenie in the kitchen:
Lemon scones, pound cake, and pie
55 The gee whiz! page
61 Ask Jackie:
Rose hip juice, pickled peppers, elderberry wine, rancid brown rice, wood chips as mulch, etc.
76 Classified ads/Classified advertising form (pdf)
77-80 BHM anthologies & books
81-82 Order form/Subscription Info
FEATURES
Self-reliance
8 The economics of homesteading
36 There’s no such thing as free land!
Energy
43 Communications during a grid-down event
Food and recipes
23 Make vegetable noodles
Farm and garden
19 Growing produce in Zone 0
28 A good rooster