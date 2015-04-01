Previous Issue #166

In this cover by Don Childers, an older woman sits on the cabin porch. Her faithful dog stays by her side, keeping watch while she knits. These days, she tends her garden and preserves food during harvest season, but she leaves all the harder tasks to her capable daughter. In the background, her daughter hauls a cut log over to their portable sawmill to make lumber for new raised beds.

6  Editor’s Note

7  Editorial:
We ain’t dead yet!

44  Ayoob on Firearms:
Gun cleaning — what some folks miss

60  Ask Jackie:
Cranberry sauce, canning on a wood cook stove, growing peppers & tomatoes, etc.

72  The Irreverent Joke Page

73 Letters

74  Advertiser Index

76  Classified ads/Classified advertising form (pdf)

77-80  BHM anthologies & books

81-82  Order form/Subscription Info

FEATURES

Self-reliance

16  A simple, easy rocket stove
By Kai Moessle

26  Small-scale skidding
By Setanta O’Ceillaigh

50  Three easy quilts to make
By Sylvia Gist

50  Sharpen a chainsaw like a pro
By Setanta O’Ceillaigh

50  Replace broken tool handles
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

50  Make a new handle for an old five-gallon bucket
By Carol Hill

 

Building

8  Build an off-grid root cellar, garage, and bunkhouse
By Robert Van Putten

35  Construct some fly-through bird feeders
By Dorothy Ainsworth

 

Energy

38  Off-grid retreat — putting it all together
By Jeffrey R. Yago

 

Food and recipes

28  Canning game meat
By Linda Gabris

54  Make cheese like a Viking
By Jereme Zimmerman

68  Syrian cuisine spreads across the world
By Habeeb Salloum

 

Farm and garden

28  Grow open-pollinated tomatoes
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

