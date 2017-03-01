Previous Issue #170

Issue #170 • March/April, 2018
ABOUT THE COVER
6 Editor’s Note
7 Editorial:
Jury duty: The charge was rape
45 Ayoob on Firearms:
The timeless lever-action rifle
70 Ask Jackie:
Building up a pantry, greenhouse covers, grain mills, teaching dogs commands, etc.
74 Letters
Self-reliance
19 Protect your homestead from black bear mischief
30 Installing a wood stove
35 A free, non-toxic, no-scrub way to clean your wood stove windows
62 Root cellaring " without the root cellar
Farm and garden
8 Tire gardening: Planting an orchard
13 Successful backyard composting
59 Common chicken myths
68 Grow healthy pear trees
75 Grow healthy plum trees
Food and recipes
24 Homemade nut and seed butters
36 Make jerky from ground meat
52 Make tortillas from scratch
Building
40 Making apple cider with a homemade press