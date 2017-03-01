Previous Issue #171

Issue #171 • May/June, 2018
ABOUT THE COVER
6 Editor’s Note
7 Editorial:
Why we need the Second Amendment
39 Ayoob on Firearms:
Perspectives on spare guns
52 Ask Jackie:
Coffee grounds as compost, adding meat to the pantry, canning goat milk, etc.
66 The Irreverent Joke Page
68 The gee-whiz page!
77-82 BHM anthologies & books
Self-reliance
13 Fairy-tale homesteading
19 Dry-stack stone construction
30 The wonderful world of axes
46 How to line dry your clothes
50 Collecting forest products
55 In defense of he outhouse
59 Finding, seasoning, and burning firewood
71 Cold-process goat milk soap
Farm and garden
44 Growing and using chamomile
Food and recipes
27 Homemade milk products
36 Black caps — the wild black raspberries of the backwoods
63 9 canning myths busted!
Humor
67 A tale of a real country kitchen