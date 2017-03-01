Previous Issue #172

Issue #172 • July/August, 2018



DEPARTMENTS

Issue #172 cover

ABOUT THE COVER

We gave our artist, Don Childers, the go-ahead to come up with any cover he chose for this issue. It works out perfectly that this cover pairs quite well with Kristina Seleshanko’s article about preserving apples.

6  Editor’s Note

7  Editorial:
Everyday marvels of the internet

41 Ayoob on Firearms:
The classic bolt-action rifle

60  Ask Jackie:
Canning lard, tomato starts, disappearing peaches, saving watermelon seeds, etc.

59  The Irreverent Joke Page

76  Classified ads

77-82  BHM anthologies & books

FEATURES

Building

8  Building David’s cabin, part one
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

 

Self-reliance

15  Introduction to water bath canning
By Patrice Lewis

22  Sticks and stakes: Rustic homestead fencing
By Dan Hilliard

32  Building a side business in the country
By Karen House

56  A mountain man’s guide: Boxwood stove cooking
By Setanta O’Ceillaigh

66  Preventing wood rot
By R.E. Rawlinson

 

Farm and garden

30  Modify an E-Tool to make your own Combi-Tool
By Dave Strom

53  Growing beets and making “sugar”
By Michele Cooper

 

Food and recipes

25  Preserving food through fermentation
By Kristina Seleshanko

35  Delicious bean desserts
By Linda Gabris

47  Preserving apples
By Kristina Seleshanko

63  How to make kombucha
By Kristina Seleshanko

70  Cooking with beets
By Habeeb Salloum

 

