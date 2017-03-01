Previous Issue #172

Issue #172 • July/August, 2018
DEPARTMENTS
ABOUT THE COVER
We gave our artist, Don Childers, the go-ahead to come up with any cover he chose for this issue. It works out perfectly that this cover pairs quite well with Kristina Seleshanko’s article about preserving apples.
6 Editor’s Note
7 Editorial:
Everyday marvels of the internet
41 Ayoob on Firearms:
The classic bolt-action rifle
60 Ask Jackie:
Canning lard, tomato starts, disappearing peaches, saving watermelon seeds, etc.
59 The Irreverent Joke Page
FEATURES
Building
8 Building David’s cabin, part one
Self-reliance
15 Introduction to water bath canning
22 Sticks and stakes: Rustic homestead fencing
32 Building a side business in the country
56 A mountain man’s guide: Boxwood stove cooking
66 Preventing wood rot
Farm and garden
30 Modify an E-Tool to make your own Combi-Tool
53 Growing beets and making “sugar”
Food and recipes
25 Preserving food through fermentation
35 Delicious bean desserts
47 Preserving apples
70 Cooking with beets