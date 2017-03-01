Previous issue #173

Issue #173 • September/October, 2018
DEPARTMENTS
ABOUT THE COVER
After almost 30 years, Don Childers continues to create beautiful covers for BHM. This one depicts a mother and her two small children harvesting pumpkins from their garden. When Dad gets home, they’ll carve them into Jack-O-Lanterns and put them out on their front porch.
6 Editor’s Note
7 Editorial:
Preparedness planning as a game
42 Ayoob on Firearms:
Pinnacle of plinking: The pin shoot
64 Ask Jackie:
Potato beetles, sourdough bread, raspberry juice, storing food in jars, etc.
57 The Irreverent Joke Page
75 The Last Word
77-82 BHM anthologies & books
FEATURES
Building
8 Building David’s cabin, part two
Self-reliance
21 How to build and use a wire minnow trap
24 Introduction to pressure canning
30 Create a vernal pool
Food and recipes
12 Preserve fresh eggs for winter
13 Butchering and cooking a pig
67 Preserving berries
Farm and garden
53 A seed selecting primer
Sewing and crafts
61 Sew some simple “vintage” pillowcases