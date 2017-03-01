Previous issue #173

Issue #173 • September/October, 2018



DEPARTMENTS

Issue #173 cover

ABOUT THE COVER

After almost 30 years, Don Childers continues to create beautiful covers for BHM. This one depicts a mother and her two small children harvesting pumpkins from their garden. When Dad gets home, they’ll carve them into Jack-O-Lanterns and put them out on their front porch.

6  Editor’s Note

7  Editorial:
Preparedness planning as a game

42 Ayoob on Firearms:
Pinnacle of plinking: The pin shoot

64  Ask Jackie:
Potato beetles, sourdough bread, raspberry juice, storing food in jars, etc.

57  The Irreverent Joke Page

75  The Last Word

FEATURES

Building

8  Building David’s cabin, part two
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

 

Self-reliance

21  How to build and use a wire minnow trap
By Charles Sanders

24  Introduction to pressure canning
By Patrice Lewis

30  Create a vernal pool
By Dan Hilliard

38  By hook or crook
By R.E. Rawlinson

58  How to can chopped garlic
By Patrice Lewis

 

Food and recipes

12  Preserve fresh eggs for winter
By Michele Cooper

13  Butchering and cooking a pig
By Linda Gabris

33  Dehydrating food
By Kristina Seleshanko

48  Bob’s basic breads
By Robert Van Putten

67  Preserving berries
By Kristina Seleshanko

 

Farm and garden

53  A seed selecting primer
By Kristina Seleshanko

 

Sewing and crafts

61  Sew some simple “vintage” pillowcases
By Marla Walters

 

