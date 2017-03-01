Previous issue #174

Issue #174 • November/December, 2018
DEPARTMENTS
ABOUT THE COVER
In this cover by BHM artist Don Childers, two young children peek into a coop. Like Jackie Clay-Atkinson has done in the past, this coop houses both chickens and turkeys. The children are bundled up against the cold, but they shiver with excitement as they notice the pile of eggs in the nesting box.
6 Editor’s Note
7 Editorial:
Our 29th Year Anthology is being printed
48 Ayoob on Firearms:
Firearm prices and consumer economics today
67 Ask Jackie:
Yellow cucumber leaves, Presto canner, living in an RV in winter, Amish coleslaw, etc.
58 The Irreverent Joke Page
FEATURES
Building
8 Building David’s cabin, part three
Self-reliance
32 Urban homesteading
41 Maintaining and troubleshoot refrigerators & freezers
54 Teaching a 10-year-old to shoot
70 Foraging with kids
Food and recipes
26 Freeze a holiday turkey to enjoy it all year long
37 Freezing foods
46 Butcher a chicken in 10 easy steps
59 Leftover turkey makes many meals
61 Edible, medicinal roses
Farm and garden
20 8 reasons to raise rabbits on the homestead
Americana
75 Tom the turkey