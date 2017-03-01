Previous issue #174

Issue #174 • November/December, 2018



DEPARTMENTS

Issue #174 cover

ABOUT THE COVER

In this cover by BHM artist Don Childers, two young children peek into a coop. Like Jackie Clay-Atkinson has done in the past, this coop houses both chickens and turkeys. The children are bundled up against the cold, but they shiver with excitement as they notice the pile of eggs in the nesting box.

6  Editor’s Note

7  Editorial:
Our 29th Year Anthology is being printed

48 Ayoob on Firearms:
Firearm prices and consumer economics today

67  Ask Jackie:
Yellow cucumber leaves, Presto canner, living in an RV in winter, Amish coleslaw, etc.

58  The Irreverent Joke Page

76  Classified ads

77-79  BHM anthologies & books

Subscribe Now

FEATURES

Building

8  Building David’s cabin, part three
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

14  Make a quick and easy tipi
By Bob Van Putten

 

Self-reliance

32  Urban homesteading
By Michele Cooper

41  Maintaining and troubleshoot refrigerators & freezers
By Rick Brannan

54  Teaching a 10-year-old to shoot
By John Moody

70  Foraging with kids
By Kristina Seleshanko

 

Food and recipes

26  Freeze a holiday turkey to enjoy it all year long
By Linda Gabris

37  Freezing foods
By Patrice Lewis

46  Butcher a chicken in 10 easy steps
By Granny Fisher

59  Leftover turkey makes many meals
By Linda Gabris

61  Edible, medicinal roses
By Kristina Seleshanko

 

Farm and garden

20  8 reasons to raise rabbits on the homestead
By Kristina Seleshanko

23  Fermenting chicken feed
By Melissa Souza

 

Americana

75  Tom the turkey
By Andrea Gatov

 

Subscribe Now

Comments are closed.