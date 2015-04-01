Previous Issue #167

Issue #167 • September/October, 2017
ABOUT THE COVER
6 Editor’s Note
7 Editorial:
The obviousness of it all!
34 Ayoob on Firearms:
Marksmanship mistakes: The Asoh defense
59 The Irreverent Joke Page
61 Ask Jackie:
Storing a pressure canner, walking onions, mice in the garden, etc.
74 Letters
Self-reliance
8 Your survival depends on water
13 My zero-waste experiment
47 The truth about DIY laundry soap
54 Everyday carry: A “frontline” survival kit
Energy
50 Off-grid retreat — putting it all together, part 2
Food and recipes
Americana
68 Why the world needs capitalism
Farm and garden
20 Solutions for common apple tree problems
26 How to slaughter and butcher a goat
42 Growing, harvesting, and storing potatoes