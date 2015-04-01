Previous Issue #167

Issue #167 cover

In this cover, painted by Don Childers, Mom hangs laundry in the apple orchard while her son and daughter play peacefully near the stream. On this calm autumn day, even the dog and cat seem to be getting along. Later in the afternoon, once the laundry is finished, Mom will pour the kids big glasses of apple cider while their four-legged friends curl up by the window for a nap.

6  Editor’s Note

7  Editorial:
The obviousness of it all!

34  Ayoob on Firearms:
Marksmanship mistakes: The Asoh defense

59  The Irreverent Joke Page

61  Ask Jackie:
Storing a pressure canner, walking onions, mice in the garden, etc.

74 Letters

75  Advertiser Index

76  Classified ads/Classified advertising form (pdf)

77-80  BHM anthologies & books

81-82  Order form/Subscription Info

8  Your survival depends on water
By Jackie Clay-Atkinson

13  My zero-waste experiment
By Patrice Lewis

47  The truth about DIY laundry soap
By Destiny Hagest

54  Everyday carry: A “frontline” survival kit
By Bob Grundman

 

50  Off-grid retreat — putting it all together, part 2
By Jeffrey R. Yago

 

22  Making apple pectin
By Kristina Seleshanko

 

68  Why the world needs capitalism
By John Silveira

 

20  Solutions for common apple tree problems
By Sylvia Gist

26  How to slaughter and butcher a goat
By Jereme Zimmerman

39  How to grow garlic
By Melissa Souza

42  Growing, harvesting, and storing potatoes
By Charles Sanders

