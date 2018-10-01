Backwoods Home Magazine to be published in print again

Backwoods Home Magazine is about to become a print magazine again after a one-year hiatus as a digital-only publication. The person who is making this possible is my son, Sam Duffy, who will assume the role of publisher, a job I have had since founding BHM 29 years ago. The magazine’s content will remain unchanged.

Sam is 23, compared to my 74 years, so is more in touch with the new technologies that have so dramatically altered the publishing landscape. He is also about to take a business degree from Oregon State University, and his primary project for the last year has been running his own print magazine, Self-Reliance, and restarting Backwoods Home Magazine as a print publication.





Backwoods Home MagazineSelf-RelianceSelf-RelianceBHMBHMSelf-RelianceBHM

I am delighted that my children will carry on my legacy. I will continue writing the “My View” column at the front of the magazine. All of our key writers will remain, from Jackie Clay-Atkinson, John Silveira, and Massad Ayoob to Jeff Yago, Patrice Lewis, and Linda Gabris. Jessie Denning, BHM’s managing editor, will stay at the editorial helm, and I will continue to guide the overall editorial content.

Three cheers for the rebirth of Backwoods Home Magazine as a print magazine! May it enjoy another 29 years. I hope you will subscribe. — Dave Duffy



